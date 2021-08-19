El Al returns to Budapest Airport.

Israeli flag carrier resumes Tel Aviv services from Budapest.

Budapest-Tel Aviv flights will operate four-times weekly.

Budapest Airport’s route network resumption continues with the return of the Hungarian gateway’s airline partner, El Al Airlines.

El Al relaunches Budapest to Tel Aviv flight

Relaunching links to Tel Aviv, the Israeli flag carrier will once again significantly expand the airport’s operations to the Middle Eastern country.

Re-opening its connection between Budapest and the city on the Mediterranean coast today, the carrier will operate a four-times weekly service on the 2,165km sector.

Balázs Bogáts, Head of Airline Development, Budapest Airport said: “We’re so pleased to see El Al return – Budapest is one of the top destinations for Israeli travelers, so we know this service will be in high demand. Budapest has a large Jewish community and, indeed, The Great Synagogue of Budapest is the second largest synagogue in the world. We are, therefore, confident that El Al’s resumption of services from Tel Aviv will be popular both with tourists and with travelers who are visiting friends and relatives.”

El Al Israel Airlines Ltd. is the flag carrier of Israel. Since its inaugural flight from Geneva to Tel Aviv in September 1948, the airline has grown to serve over 50 destinations, operating scheduled domestic and international services and cargo flights within Israel, and to Europe, the Middle East, the Americas, Africa, and the Far East, from its main base in Ben Gurion Airport.