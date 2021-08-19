Afghanistan News Airline News Airport news Aviation News Breaking Travel News Government Affairs Human Rights News International Visitor News Other Safety Tourism News Transportation News Travel News Travel Wire News Trending News Turkmenistan travel news

Turkmenistan opens its airspace for Afghanistan evacuation flights

10 mins ago
6 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

In this situation, fulfilling its international commitments, including those arising from international humanitarian law, Turkmenistan will provide its airspace for the carriage of these persons by the planes of foreign states.

  • On August 15, Taliban entered Kabul and established full control over city.
  • Western countries are evacuating their nationals from Afghanistan.
  • Turkmenistan allows Afghanistan evacuation flights to pass through its airspace.

The press office of the Foreign Ministry of Turkmenistan issued a statement today announcing that Turkmenistan’s government has made a decision to open the country’s airspace to evacuation flights flying foreign nationals out of Afghanistan.

Turkmenistan opens its airspace for Afghanistan evacuation flights

“As is known, some countries have started to evacuate their citizens located in Afghanistan. In this situation, fulfilling its international commitments, including those arising from international humanitarian law, Turkmenistan will provide its airspace for the carriage of these persons by the planes of foreign states,” the Foreign Ministry’s statement said.

On August 15, the Taliban radical militant group entered Kabul without any resistance and established full control over the Afghan capital within several hours. President of Afghanistan Ashraf Ghani has fled the country, allegedly taking $169 million of state treasury money with him.

Since then, Afghanistan’s Vice President Amrullah Saleh declared himself as the country’s caretaker president, calling for armed resistance to the Taliban.

Western countries are evacuating their nationals and embassy staff.

