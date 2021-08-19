18-year-old to serve as new Port Canaveral Ambassador

Each Canaveral Port Authority Commissioner may appoint up to two individuals to serve as a Commissioner’s representative in the port community. Port Ambassadors engage the community to promote greater understanding of Port Canaveral’s role in the region. They also increase public awareness and understanding of the Canaveral Port Authority’s strategic plans.

“As stewards of the Port, we need to be looking to our future workforce and prepare the next generation to lead,” said Commissioner Hattaway. “Jessica is excited to learn and share our vision with her generation. I hope you will join me in welcoming her to her new role as Port Ambassador.”

As Port Ambassador, Jessica will assist Commissioner Hattaway with the Port’s Junior Port Ambassador program to share her knowledge from the HELM program, aiming to build relationships and increase public awareness and support for the Port’s key activities among young people in the community.

As a student at Rockledge High School, Jessica participated in the school’s Helping Educate Leaders in Maritime (HELM) program. She also served as Battalion Commander for the Rockledge High School ROTC. An active equestrian, Jessica’s post-graduation plan to enlist in the U.S. Navy was derailed after a horse-riding accident revealed she suffered from osteosarcoma, a bone cancer that resulted in the loss of one arm before the year was out.

Port Canaveral, located in Florida, is a gateway for cruises and recreation as well as cargo and logistics. It has been long distinguished as the gateway to new frontiers in space travel. Port Canaveral hosts nearly 5 million revenue cruise passengers through its state-of-the-art terminals and 6 million tons of cargo annually.

Tourism and Recreation at Port Canaveral

At Port Canaveral, visitors can experience the thrill of a rocket launch while sunning on the beach. The Cove is a waterfront recreation area at Port Canaveral with restaurants, lounges, shops, charter boats, and a casino ship. Many Cove restaurants have outdoor tables and tiki bars, great locations for watching the cruise ships glide by or just enjoying an onshore breeze. When the sun goes down, there are DJs, live bands, dancing, and karaoke, oh and camping.