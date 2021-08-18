American Airlines restarts San Jose-Chicago service.

American Airlines to use Boeing 737-800 aircraft of San Jose-Chicago route.

San Jose airport continues to require the wearing of masks.

Officials at Norman Y. Mineta San José International Airport (SJC) announced that daily nonstop service to Chicago O’Hare International Airport (ORD) resumes on American Airlines today. The expanded service between Silicon Valley and The Windy City operates four times weekly, Tuesday through Friday.

Nonstop San José to Chicago flights return on American Airlines

The flight departs San José at 1:07 PM PST aboard a Boeing 737-800 aircraft, arriving in Chicago approximately 4.5 hours later at 7:40 PM CST.

“It is a pleasure to welcome American Airlines’ service to Chicago,” said John Aitken, Director at Mineta San José International Airport. “While this is another positive indication of recovery, we celebrate with the understanding that travelers must remain diligent about health and safety. We congratulate our partners at American for this forward step and thank them for continued investment in Silicon Valley.”

While the return of nonstop service to major cities represents a positive sign of travel recovery, with COVID levels on the rise in some states, the Airport continues to require the wearing of masks and encourages travelers to continue to practice social distancing.

Chicago-O’Hare returns to American’s air service roster at SJC following the airline’s suspension of service in 2020 due to decreases in travel demand related to COVID-19.

Mineta San José International Airport (SJC) is Silicon Valley’s airport, a self‐ supporting enterprise owned and operated by the City of San Jose. The airport, now in its 71st year, served nearly 15.7 million passengers in 2019, with nonstop service across North America and to Europe and Asia.