Malta is open to vaccinated Americans

Michelle Buttigieg also noted that there was great interest and excitement among the Virtuoso Advisors to be able to offer their clients a luxury experience in an English-speaking destination, less crowded than many popular European historic attractions, and with such diversity that there is something for everyone. “Malta delivers the ultimate recipe for luxury, featuring a range of luxury accommodations from five-star properties, luxury boutique hotels, to historic palazzos and farmhouses,” noted Ms. Buttigieg. “Visitors can also enjoy curated experiences from after-hour tours of historic sites to chartering a yacht. All these luxury experiences can be found in Malta for much less compared to the cost of similar accommodations and exclusive tours in mainland Europe.” Malta is easily accessible through the major European Gateways.

Valletta, Malta

Virtuoso Travel Week in Las Vegas is the ultimate annual global travel community event for all global Virtuoso Members, Advisors, and Preferred Partners. Exclusive to the Virtuoso network, it features personal networking appointments, extensive professional development opportunities, Community Globetrotting, and a celebration of Virtuoso, the world’s top luxury travel network.

About Malta

The sunny islands of Malta, in the middle of the Mediterranean Sea, are home to a most remarkable concentration of intact built heritage, including the highest density of UNESCO World Heritage Sites in any nation-state anywhere. Valletta, built by the proud Knights of St. John, is one of the UNESCO sights and the European Capital of Culture for 2018. Malta’s patrimony in stone ranges from the oldest free-standing stone architecture in the world, to one of the British Empire’s most formidable defensive systems, and includes a rich mix of domestic, religious and military architecture from the ancient, medieval and early modern periods. With superbly sunny weather, attractive beaches, a thriving nightlife and 7,000 years of intriguing history, there is a great deal to see and do. www.visitmalta.com

