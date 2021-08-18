Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Government Affairs Health News Hospitality Industry News International Visitor News New Zealand travel news Other People making news rebuilding travel Responsible Tourism News Safety Tourism News Transportation News Travel Destination Update Travel News Travel Wire News

3 more COVID-19 cases confirmed in New Zealand

13 mins ago
10 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern said genome sequencing results confirmed that it is the Delta variant that is linked to genome sequencing of cases in Australia’s New South Wales outbreak.

  • NZ community cases of COVID-19 up to 10.
  • Rise in number of community cases resulted in second nationwide lockdown.
  • A fully-vaccinated Auckland nurse is one of people who tested positive for COVID-19.

The total number of New Zealand’s community cases of coronavirus rose to 10 on Wednesday, after three more Delta cases of COVID-19 were confirmed today. New cases include a fully-vaccinated nurse from an Auckland hospital.

Nine of these cases have been linked to other community cases that resulted in the country’s second national top level lockdown starting Tuesday midnight. The remaining case has been linked to the border, according to the Ministry of Health.

The three new cases, who are all in Auckland, are a man in his 20s who is the partner of a known case, a woman in her 60s who has a connection to the border, and a woman in her 20s who has a connection with another case reported earlier on Wednesday.

Additional locations of interest identified have been added to the health ministry’s website, including casino, Avondale College, several Auckland supermarkets, bars and cafes, which will be updated progressively as further locations of interest are identified.

Under the Alert Level 4 lockdown, businesses and schools are closed except for essential ones such as supermarkets and service stations.

