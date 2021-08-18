Airline News Airport news Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Car Rental News Cruise Industry News Hospitality Industry News Hotels & Resorts International Visitor News Investment opportunities Luxury Travel Other Rail Travel rebuilding travel Resort ratings Responsible Tourism News Tourism News Transportation News Travel News Travel Wire News

Travel and tourism deal-making activity down almost 7% in July

49 mins ago
44 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Add Comment
Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu
Travel and tourism deal-making activity down almost 7% in July
Travel and tourism deal-making activity down almost 7% in July
Written by Harry Johnson

Deal activity remained at the same level in key markets such as the USA, the UK and China, while India and Australia witnessed an improvement in deal activity.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  • Deal activity in the travel and tourism sector still remains inconsistent.
  • June showed some signs of recovery following a decline during the past few months.
  • The rebound in deal activity could not be sustained for long.

A total of 69 deals (comprising mergers & acquisitions [M&A], private equity, and venture financing) were announced in the global travel and tourism sector during July 2021, which is a decline of 6.8% over 74 deals announced during the previous month.

Travel and tourism deal-making activity down almost 7% in July

Deal activity in the travel and tourism sector still remains inconsistent. While June showed some signs of recovery following a decline during the past few months, the rebound in deal activity could not be sustained for long with July again reversing the trend. This could be attributed to prevailing travel restrictions and unfavorable market conditions for the sector in some countries.

The announcement of private equity and M&A deals decreased by 58.3% and 4.7% during July compared to the previous month, respectively, while the number of venture financing deals registered a growth of 21.1%.

Deal activity remained at the same level in key markets such as the USA, the UK and China, while India and Australia witnessed an improvement in deal activity. Meanwhile, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands experienced a decline in deal activity in July as compared to last month.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Read us | Listen to us | Watch us |EventsSubscribe | Social Media|

Leave a Comment

subscibeyoutube
MENU