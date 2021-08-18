Deal activity in the travel and tourism sector still remains inconsistent.

Travel and tourism deal-making activity down almost 7% in July

Deal activity in the travel and tourism sector still remains inconsistent. While June showed some signs of recovery following a decline during the past few months, the rebound in deal activity could not be sustained for long with July again reversing the trend. This could be attributed to prevailing travel restrictions and unfavorable market conditions for the sector in some countries.

The announcement of private equity and M&A deals decreased by 58.3% and 4.7% during July compared to the previous month, respectively, while the number of venture financing deals registered a growth of 21.1%.

Deal activity remained at the same level in key markets such as the USA, the UK and China, while India and Australia witnessed an improvement in deal activity. Meanwhile, Germany, Spain and the Netherlands experienced a decline in deal activity in July as compared to last month.