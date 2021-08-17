Airline News Airport news Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Government Affairs Health News Other People making news rebuilding travel Responsible Tourism News Safety Tourism News Transportation News Travel News Travel Wire News USA News

US Travel: Federal mask mandate extension makes sense

20 mins ago
15 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Extending the federal mask mandate for travel makes sense for the current health environment and has the travel industry’s full support.

  • US travel mask mandate extended through January 2022.
  • US Travel issues statement on TSA extension of the mask mandate.
  • universal wearing of masks is an effective safeguard against spreading the virus and boosts public confidence in traveling.

U.S. Travel Association Executive Vice President of Public Affairs and Policy Tori Emerson Barnes issued the following statement on the Transportation Security Administration’s extension of the mask mandate through January 2022:

“Extending the federal mask mandate for travel makes sense for the current health environment and has the travel industry’s full support.

“The universal wearing of masks in airports and on airplanes, trains and other forms of public transportation is both an effective safeguard against spreading the virus and boosts public confidence in traveling—both of which are paramount for a sustained economic recovery.”

