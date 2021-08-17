Afghanistan News Breaking Travel News Government Affairs Other People making news rebuilding travel Tourism News Travel News Travel Wire News Trending News

Taliban run Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan loves Women and Amnesty

3 hours ago
by The Media Line
Taliban Press Conference
Written by The Media Line

The real story is unfolding.
A’dead’ Taliban commander is taking meetings in Kabul, assuring safety to doctors, businessmen.
The Taliban spokesperson also said at a press conference, his new government will guarantee women’s rights under the ‘limits of Islam’ following takeover of Afghanistan.

  • The Taliban have declared a general amnesty for all Afghanistan government officials and have called on them to return to work.
  • The call comes less than two days after Taliban fighters entered the Presidential Palace and declared the war in Afghanistan over.
  • The Taliban reportedly are still negotiating a formal handover deal with the country’s political leaders.

Welcome to the friendly Taliban ruling the new Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan!

Meanwhile, Enamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission, said that women should join their new government. He also called on “all sides” to join the new government.

At the same time, shops in Kabul selling burqas were doing a brisk business and fewer women were seen on Kabul streets on Tuesday, according to reports.

During a UN Security Council meeting on Monday on the crisis in Afghanistan, the country’s UN Ambassador Ghulam Isaczai said Kabul residents reported that members of the Taliban had begun house-to-house searches looking for people who cooperated with the government.

Taliban Fighters take over Kabul

He also said that he had received reports of targeted killings and lootings in the capital city

US President Joe Biden, in a televised speech from the East Room of the White House Monday afternoon, said that “I stand squarely behind my decision” to pull US troops out of Afghanistan and that he would not “shrink from my share of responsibility for where we are today.”

Biden acknowledged that his administration did not anticipate the quick collapse of the government in the face of the Taliban offensive. The US Democratic leadership noted that the withdrawal agreement was originally negotiated by former President Donald Trump.

Heads up to this brave CNN Reporter:

A tweet summarizes the fear:

Do you know how scared women are in Afghanistan right now? Yes, you can pose and take a pic with them. But Afghan women are not even allowed to work.

If the Taliban legalize slavery, rape, child marriage (molestation), will you accept that? What are your boundaries when it comes to protecting human rights? Don’t you plan on standing against fundamentalists and enemies of humanity at all?

Courtesy: The Media Line

The New Seal of the Islamic Emirates of Afghanistan
