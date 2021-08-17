US government to extend public transportation mask mandate.

US travelers are required to wear masks on planes, trains, busses.

Current TSA transportation mask mandate expires on September 14, 2021.

According to the latest report, US government is planning to extend the public transport mask mandate for travelers on airplanes, trains and buses and at airports and train stations through January 18, 2022.

US travel mask mandate to be extended through mid-January 2022

The current TSA transportation mask mandate runs through September 13, 2021 and requires the use of face masks on nearly all forms of public transportation.

It requires face masks to be worn by all travelers on airplanes, ships, trains, subways, buses, taxis and ride-shares and at transportation hubs such as airports, bus or ferry terminals, train and subway stations, and seaports.

All major American air carriers were informed of the planned extension on a call with the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today, and a separate call with aviation unions is planned for Wednesday, the industry sources say.

US public transportation mask mandate has been the source of numerous problems, primarily aboard the airlines, where some passengers have refused to wear masks. The Federal Aviation Administration said on today that it has received reports from airlines of 2,867 passengers refusing to wear a mask since January 1, 2021.

The CDC in June made a minor tweak to its rules, saying it would no longer require travelers to wear masks in outdoor transit hubs and in outdoor spaces on ferries and buses.

According to CDC officials, the transit mask mandates have been effective in address ingongoing COVID-19 risks.