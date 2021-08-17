Seychelles goes digital on the Italian media stage with targeted campaigns

Seychelles is in the spotlight of top Italian bridal portal Matrimonio.com. The portal boasts 700,000+ vendors, 20 million unique users and 7 million reviews. It is also a leader in social media channels with over 8,100,000 fans on Facebook, more than 3,950,000 followers on Instagram and 2,000,000 followers in Pinterest and first in Search Engine Marketing and Search Engine Optimization results.

A global leader in online wedding planning with a 96% share of the 195,000 marriages held annually in Italy and active in 12 markets worldwide, this wedding portal is the most important reference for couples organizing their wedding and features all the wedding-related searches, such as gowns, venues, flowers and honeymoon destinations. Their mission consists in helping engaged couples plan their wedding by connecting them with the top suppliers in their area.

The project, in co-marketing with Qatar Airways, includes two push action campaigns, through desktop and mobile display, advertorial and prospecting social media, to inspire couples to plan their Seychelles honeymoon with vacation packages. Running from June 2021, the campaign is enriched by a second phase of prospecting and retargeting campaign, and an exclusive newsletter to the entire database of 190,000 future brides and grooms.

Tourism Seychelles is confident the campaign will inspire the honeymoon segment, which has been dormant due to the COVID-19 pandemic since last year that Seychelles is the perfect getaway for couples looking for safety, intimacy and an untouched tropical paradise.

Moreover, Seychelles Tourism is tapping into another very important niche segment that is growing at a very fast pace – ecotourism.

Aiming of which is to inspire the new traveler, who is sensitive towards sustainability issues and in search of pristine and authentic destinations such as Seychelles, with its natural wonders and attention to conservation, the Seychelles will be featured in the coming months in famous Italian nature magazine La Rivista della Natura and its online and social media channels.

Natura, a quarterly publication, boasting some 20,000 readers, as well as a strong online presence with its official website and social media channels has been a leader in nature and environment topics since 1999. Known for its high-quality images and interesting content, published few articles in each quarterly edition are signed by major experts on nature and environmental issues. The Rivista della Natura is also distributed during numerous events and trade fairs. Each edition suggests nature-themed itineraries and trips to national and international destinations with a specific focus on sustainable travels, wild places, animals and plants.

Each edition features an insert “ECONOMY” – covering issues such as ethics, markets, sustainable travels – dedicated to the relationship between human being and environment, while some sections focus on suggestions about behaviors of everyday life and good practices for readers can engage in to preserve the earth from pollution, while its online platforms delivers dedicated newsletters and exclusive content.

The consumer campaign includes articles dedicated to Seychelles, advertising pages, sponsored newsletters and website special banners viewed by some 1,712,360 users per year.

In 2019, Seychelles received 27,289 visitors from Italy.