Travel plans: Where Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X clash and where they align?

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Travel study reveals clashes and alignments amongst Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X.

New study reveals American travel is at the top of everyone’s mind, although generations are divided in their approach to travel plans.

There are certain elements of travel and planning Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X agree on – safety concerns, the annoyance of budgeting and a desire for more outdoor adventures.

Travel plans: Where Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X clash and where they align?

However, there are divisions amongst these groups – how far they are looking to go, frequency of travel, budget and what they are willing to spend more money on for their trips.

As Americans Look Forward to Travel, Millennials and Gen X Stay Closer to Home While Gen Z Looks International

Americans have been in quarantine awaiting the day travel restrictions ease and they can begin planning getaways again.

  • The majority of respondents across generations (70%) have started planning their vacations, but where people are going varies.
  • Gen Z is the most adventurous generation with more than half (51%) planning international trips and 37% domestic.
  • The top international cities for U.S. travelers include San Juan, Dubai, Cyclades and Paris.
  • Gen Z travelers can make the most of their favorite overseas destinations with unforgettable experiences such as a bioluminescent bay boat and hot springs tour in San Juan, desert safari in Dubai, volcanic islands cruise in Cyclades and a French macarons baking class in Paris.
  • Nearly half of Millennials (48%) and more than half of Gen Xers (61%) are planning to stay domestic. 35% of Millennials and 20% of Gen Xers are looking to go international.
  • Gen Z and Millennials have been taking advantage of travel restrictions lifting – 37% of Gen Zers and 34% of Millennials traveled to another city in the last month. On the other hand, Gen X is more hesitant with 33% not having traveled to another city in more than a year. 
  • All generations are most looking forward to traveling to the beach – ranking it first, above mountains, cities and countryside. The desired beaches of Miami and San Diego are likely what landed those locations in the top four U.S. cities for Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X.
  • In addition to the beach, Gen Z and Millennials are also excited to explore new cities – the places they plan to visit within the U.S. include New York City, Miami, Los Angeles and San Diego.
  • Gen X is looking to plan a visit to New York City, Miami, San Diego and Washington, D.C.
