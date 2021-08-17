Gen Z is the most adventurous generation with more than half (51%) planning international trips and 37% domestic.

Gen X is more hesitant with 33% not having traveled to another city in more than a year.

Safety remains top of mind across all generations, with a little more than half of respondents from each generation saying it is their top concern surrounding travel plans.

New study reveals American travel is at the top of everyone’s mind, although generations are divided in their approach to travel plans.

There are certain elements of travel and planning Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X agree on – safety concerns, the annoyance of budgeting and a desire for more outdoor adventures.

Travel plans: Where Gen Z, Millennials and Gen X clash and where they align?

However, there are divisions amongst these groups – how far they are looking to go, frequency of travel, budget and what they are willing to spend more money on for their trips.

As Americans Look Forward to Travel, Millennials and Gen X Stay Closer to Home While Gen Z Looks International

Americans have been in quarantine awaiting the day travel restrictions ease and they can begin planning getaways again.