Prototype plane crashes in Russia killing all people on board

New Russian transport plane has crashed during a test flight as it attempted attempted to land at the Kubinka air base just outside of Moscow, killing all three people on board.

The plane missed the landing stripe by 1.5 kilometers (0.9 miles) and exploded upon its collision with the ground.

According to preliminary data, the crash was caused by a fire in the right-wing engine of the plane.

The plane’s developer, United Aircraft Corporation, has confirmed the accident, saying that before the prototype plane crashed, the aircraft’s right engine went on fire, causing the Il-112V to tilt to the right side. The aircraft began to lose speed before flipping over and falling to the ground near Kubinka air base.

The United Aircraft Corporation (UAC) reported that the plane was piloted by chief pilot of the Ilyushin Aircraft Company, 1st-class test pilot, Hero of Russia Nikolai Kuimov, 1st-class test pilot Dmitry Komarov and 1st-class test flight engineer Nikolai Khludeyev.

Rostec, the parent company of the United Aircraft Corporation, announced that it would create a commission to investigate the accident, noting that it is still in its experimental stage.

According to a source in the law enforcement, the bodies of all three crew members of Russia’s latest Ilyushin Il-112V plane have been recovered.

An aviation industry source said that the crew of the lyushin Il-112V were trying to save the plane until the very last moment and steered the aircraft away from residential buildings.