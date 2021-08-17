Afghanistan News Airline News Airport news Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Government Affairs International Visitor News Other Safety Terrorism and Crime for travelers: Tourism News Transportation News Travel Destination Update Travel News Travel Wire News Trending News

Taliban halts all flights from Kabul International Airport

by Harry Johnson
Taliban fighters stand guard in front of the Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul, Afghanistan,
Written by Harry Johnson

Taliban units have come in direct proximity to the airport and fired several warning shots to disperse the people that have flocked there.

  • Taliban cancels all departures from Kabul airport.
  • Kabul International Airport departures “temporarily suspended”.
  • All flights were recommended to not fly over Afghanistan.

Taliban representatives announced today that the departure of all flights from Kabul International Airport was “temporarily suspended” until further notice.

According to local reports, Taliban units have come in direct proximity to the airport and fired several warning shots to disperse the people that have flocked there.

Earlier, all commercial flights from the Kabul airport were cancelled, while all transiting planes were recommended to reroute and not fly over Afghanistan. On Tuesday, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that the situation in the airport was calming down.

On August 15, the Taliban moved into Kabul and imposed full control over the city in a matter of hours. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down, as he said, to avoid bloodshed and fled the country. Western countries are evacuating their nationals and embassy staffers.

