Taliban halts all flights from Kabul International Airport

Taliban representatives announced today that the departure of all flights from Kabul International Airport was “temporarily suspended” until further notice.

According to local reports, Taliban units have come in direct proximity to the airport and fired several warning shots to disperse the people that have flocked there.

Earlier, all commercial flights from the Kabul airport were cancelled, while all transiting planes were recommended to reroute and not fly over Afghanistan. On Tuesday, British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said that the situation in the airport was calming down.

On August 15, the Taliban moved into Kabul and imposed full control over the city in a matter of hours. Afghan President Ashraf Ghani stepped down, as he said, to avoid bloodshed and fled the country. Western countries are evacuating their nationals and embassy staffers.