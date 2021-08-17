Airline News Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Other rebuilding travel Responsible Tourism News Tourism News Transportation News Travel News Travel Wire News USA News

Alaska Airlines brings in 12 new Boeing 737-9 jets

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Options exercised for deliveries in 2023 and 2024 further enhance Alaska Airlines’ financial and sustainability outlook.

  • Alaska Airlines is accelerating its fleet growth.
  • Alaska Airlines exercising options early on 12 Boeing 737-9 aircraft.
  • Option aircraft are now firm commitments for 2023 and 2024.

Alaska Airlines announced today it is accelerating its fleet growth by exercising options early on 12 Boeing 737-9 aircraft. The option aircraft are now firm commitments for 2023 and 2024. This additional commitment brings Alaska’s total firm 737-9 order to 93 aircraft, five of which are currently in service.

Alaska Airlines announced a restructured agreement with Boeing in December 2020 to acquire 68 Boeing 737-9 aircraft between 2021 to 2024, with options for another 52 deliveries between 2023 and 2026. This year, the airline has exercised 25 of the options, including 13 planes in May. As part of this transaction, Alaska will add 25 options to backfill the ones that have been exercised.

“We are excited to accelerate Alaska’s growth, building on our solid financial foundation that enabled us to weather the pandemic,” said Nat Pieper, Alaska Airlines senior vice president of fleet, finance and alliances. “These aircraft are a prudent, long-term investment in our business that we can make while simultaneously maintaining our strong balance sheet.”

Deliveries2021202220232024TOTAL
Original Firm Order1231131268
May Option Exercise9413
August Option Exercise10212
TOTAL1231321893

“Boeing continues to be a terrific partner for Alaska. We began flying our first 737-9s this past spring, and we’re extremely pleased with the operational, financial and environmental performance of the aircraft,” said Pieper. “The planes are exceeding our expectations – from how quiet the engines run to the greater range they provide – and our guests love them.”

Alaska’s 737-9s are configured to carry 178 guests with 16 First Class seats and 24 Premium Class seats, which provide the most premium legroom of any other U.S. airline. 

