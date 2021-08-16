Sandals Resorts: A decade of facing the Caribbean

Sandals Resorts International has taken on more of what needs to be done in the islands where it operates. It is not just about gathering and spending money as Sandals also harnesses its passion, energy, skills, and brand power. The Sandals Foundation tackles issues focused on three broad headings – education, community, and environment.

Sandals Resorts is committed to investments that create a positive and sustainable impact on the islands it calls home. Through the Sandals Foundation, Sandals Resorts International is enabled to take on more of what needs to be done in the islands where it operates by making the Caribbean the best that it can be. It is not just about gathering and spending money. Sandals also harnesses its passion, energy, skills, and brand power to tackle issues focused on three broad headings – education, community, and environment.

EDUCATION

The Sandals Foundation provides both children and adults with essential tools such as scholarships, supplies, technology, literacy programs, mentorship, and teacher training, to help them reach their full potential. To date, 59,036 pounds of supplies have been donated with 578 schools positively impacted, including 2,506 computers donated; 274,517 books donated; 169,079 students impacted; 2,455 teachers trained; and 180 scholarships awarded.

COMMUNITY

At Sandals Foundation, initiatives are created and endorsed that engage and inspire people through skills training and that tackle complex social issues head-on to strengthen communities. There hae been 384,626 community members constructively impacted including 248,714 people through health initiatives; 243,127 Great Shape! Inc. Dental + iCARE patients, 102,150 donated toys; 4,218 cats and dogs spayed and neutered; and 397 pre-term babies receiving a fighting chance with the overall Foundation help of 24,215 community volunteers.

ENVIRONMENT

As Sandals, they promise to raise environmental awareness, develop effective conservation practices, and teach future generations how to care for their communities and preserve their surroundings. Because of Sandals, environmental awareness reached 43,871 with 12,565 trees planted; 83,304 turtles safely hatched; 6,000 coral fragments planted; 37,092 pounds of garbage collected; and 6 marine sanctuaries receiving support from the Sandals Foundation.

All donations, whether monetary, service, or in-kind, 100% goes directly to support Sandals Foundations programs and initiatives which make a lasting difference for the people and places of the Caribbean.

The Sandals Foundation seeks to help fulfill its promise to the Caribbean community to improve people’s lives and preserve the natural surroundings through investment in sustainable projects in education, environment, and the community.