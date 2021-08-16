African Tourism Board News Airline News Airport news Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News International Visitor News Other People making news rebuilding travel Responsible Tourism News South Africa travel news Tourism News Transportation News Travel News Travel Wire News

South African Airways announces new Interim Executive

by Harry Johnson
Simon Newton-Smith named new SAA Interim Executive: Commercial
Written by Harry Johnson

Simon Newton-Smith has previously held key leadership positions with Virgin Atlantic Airways and with Qatar Airways.

  • Simon Newton-Smith named new SAA Interim Executive: Commercial.
  • Simon Newton-Smith joins SAA executive team in Johannesburg.
  • Simon Newton-Smith is a seasoned aviation professional with global track record.

South African Airways (SAA) is pleased to announce the recent appointment of airline industry veteran, Mr. Simon Newton-Smith, in the position of SAA Interim Executive: Commercial.

Simon joins the South African Airways’ executive leadership team in Johannesburg, South Africa with an extensive international airline background having previously joined SAA in 2000 and served as Vice President, Sales in North America, where he led the sales, trade support, group and pricing departments. He also held key leadership position with Virgin Atlantic Airways as Vice President, Sales in North America and Country Manager in South Africa, and with Qatar Airways in Doha as Senior Vice President, Commercial Strategy.

South African Airways’ Interim CEO, Thomas Kgokolo, describes Simon as a seasoned aviation professional with a global track record of driving profitable revenue and adding customer value in a competitive, complex and rapidly evolving sector. Simon also adds significantly to the strength of our diverse and highly experienced executive team – all of whom are now primed and ready to take SAA forward. He brings a wealth of experience that will be a tremendous benefit to SAA and our customers and travel trade partners throughout the world.

“I am thrilled to be joining SAA as it begins a new chapter in South African aviation history. This is a carrier with a rich and envied pedigree the world over and I along with the executive team will work tirelessly in our efforts to welcome back passengers, grow revenue and deliver profits”, says Mr Newton-Smith.

