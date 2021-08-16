Seven killed in Kabul airport chaos, as all commercial flights cancelled

Desperate Afghan civilians interrupt military evacuation.

Seven Afghan civilians have been killed at Kabul airport mayhem, including some people who fell from a departing American transport aircraft, and all flights out of the Afghan capital have been interrupted by crowds on the runway, US officials in Kabul report.

Throughout Sunday night, US troops brought in to protect the evacuation of American diplomats and workers struggled to keep hordes of desperate Afghans off the runway at Kabul’s Hamid Karzai Airport, now the only lifeline between Taliban-controlled Afghanistan and the outside world.

Commercial flights out of Kabul were suspended on Sunday, but droves of desperate Afghans crowded onto the airport’s single runway regardless, in a last-ditch bid to catch a flight out of the Afghan capital.

