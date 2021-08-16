Flights from the air hub to Bahrain will be operated weekly on Saturdays and Mondays.

On Saturdays, arrival in Domodedovo is at 14:05, departure is at 14:50.

On Mondays, arrival is at 07:10, departure is at 08:00.

From August 14, 2021, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain resumed regular flights from Moscow Domodedovo Airport.

Gulf Air resumes flights from Bahrain to Moscow Domodedovo Airport

Gulf Air and Moscow Domodedovo Airport have been cooperating since 2014. In September 2017, the flights were increased to be daily due to the success of the route. In March 2019, flights to Bahrain were discontinued because of the closure of international air traffic due to Covid-19. Since the beginning of its partnership with Domodedovo Airport, Gulf Air has performed 2,732 take-off and landing operations and transported 180,000 passengers on the specified route.

Bahrain route is unique for the Moscow aviation hub, this air line provides a wide range of various destinations of one of the largest route networks in the Middle East.

Gulf Air is a state-owned airline and the flag carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain. Headquartered in Muharraq, the airline operates scheduled flights to 52 destinations in 28 countries across Africa, Asia, and Europe. Its main hub is Bahrain International Airport.

* departure / arrival time is indicated in Moscow time