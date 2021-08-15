Touring the Presidential Palace in Kabul with Taliban Fighters as guides

Afghanistan president Ashraf Ghani has left Afghanistan as Taliban closes in on Kabul, according to the country’s top peace negotiator Abdullah Abdullah.

Al Jazeera TV has been broadcasting exclusive coverage from within the palace showing Taliban FIghters sitting in the presidential office in Kabul

The US Embassy in Kabul is instructing US cirizens about reports about Kabul Airport was on fire. The advice to Americans stranded in Afghhanistan to take shelter in place

Journalists reporting for the Qatar-based news network Al Jazeera were invited today to tour the Presidential Palace in Kabul, Afghanistan. Taliban Fighters were posing in the presidential office with machine guns.

There seems to be panic and fear, but no bloodshed reported in the Capital CIty of Kabul today with Taliban fighters taking control of the city at record speed.

It started in the morning on Sunday, August 15, and ended at night. Afghanistan is back under the control of the Taliban after 20 years and trillions spend to keep them out.

Late on Sunday, it was announced that Ghani had left the country with several members of his cabinet.

“The former President of Afghanistan has left Afghanistan. He has left the nation in this state [for that] God will hold him to account,” Abdullah Abdullah, chairman of the High Council for National Reconciliation, said in a video posted to his Facebook page.

The collapse of the Western-backed government in Kabul comes in the wake of Taliban blitzkrieg that began on August 6 and led to the capture of more than two dozen Afghan provinces by Sunday morning.

Afghan President Ashraf Ghani has fled Afghanistan for Tajikistan. This is seen as unpatriotic by Afghan citizens.

Frustrated western countries are scrambling to evacuate embassy staff. UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson is urging nations not to recognize the Taliban Government for Afghanistan.

Desperate: People at the airports runway trying to escape a Taliban occupied Afghanistan

There are approximately 1500 Nepal citizens in Afghanistan. The Nepal Foreign ministry said Nepal is trying to make arrangements to assist its citizens to leave Afghanistan.

France relocated its embassy to the airport region in Kabul, while US reports say the airport was on fire and closed. EU diplomats had been relocated to undisclosed locations.

BREAKING: Chaos at Kabul Airport in Afghanistan as hundreds try to flee the country as soon as possible. pic.twitter.com/jwui8bjbFs — Insider Paper (@TheInsiderPaper) August 15, 2021 Chaos at Kabul AIrport