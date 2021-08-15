Horror Ending in Afghanistan with Kabul surrounded by Taliban

Tt’s over. Negotiations reached a logical conclusion. A bloodless transition of power is taking place with the existing setup.

More news or horror and chaos is coming in from Afghanistan by the second.

Will Turkey protect and control the airport of Kabul, as it is said by Turkish government or they are leaving it to the Taliban ??

The Taliban and the Afghan government are in talks for a ‘peaceful transition of power’, report news agencies

Kabul with the rest of Afghanistan is predicted to fall later today on Sunday, August 15, 2021

Since the US and NATO are moving away from Afghanistan, the Taliban army can easily take over the whole of Afghanistan. Where is the UN? Do they exist?

What I saw several spots around Kabul city: much of panic is caused by people in armored vehicles losing their shit, speeding, even bodyguards firing at roundabouts to clear traffic jams. At this point no indication of Taliban inside the city. Taliban have said they will not enter.

“We don’t count because we’re from Afghanistan. We’ll die slowly in history” Tears of a hopeless Afghan girl whose future is getting shattered as the Taliban advance in the country. My heart breaks for the women of Afghanistan. The world has failed them. History will write this.

A total of 5000 US troops are being sent to hotspots some were already in Kuwait and posted at other withdrawal points and are being sent back in to defend Kabul etc.

China is ready to recognize the Taliban as the government of Afghanistan.

Taliban in Kabul have denied reports of media reports about Mullah Baradar Akhund coming to take power in Kabul.

Let’s hope they re-open Kabul Airport again soon. Kabul is a brutal airport to land and takes off from (hot, high, mountainous), the planes will be coming in heavy as refueling isn’t guaranteed, ATC will be overworked and stressed because of the extra flights. The safety margin is very slim.

Breaking news Kabul has surrounded US Chinooks evacuating people as we speak.

US taxpayers dropped BILLIONS probably trillions over the war in Afghanistan just for it to get fuck over in a couple of months after us troops left.

So finally #Kabul is back to it’s real owners. Allah is Al-Haq

The only challenge for Taliban will be to discpline their lowest tier, when they came to power. Taliban displayed this a few times, but in peaceful times, this discipline would have many dynamics – not just pulling or not pulling the trigger.

The people who rightly deserve to rule are taking back what is theirs. USA, INDIA, ISRAEL your fall is near also!

According to reports, Afghan President Ashraf Ghani is ready to flee Afghanistan۔

Taliban fighters are “going door to door” to round up young girls to be “sex slaves” for fighters in the terror group, reports claim.

Wow! Tom Tugenhadt claims UK appealed to our western allies & EU for additional support in Afghanistan following Biden’s cynical withdrawal, nobody stepped up: where are the headlines!!!!

The message from Ethiopians is simple- We, as a nation, we were not born yesterday. We do not want to be another Libya, Yemen or Afghanistan. Humanitarian interventions are far from what you claim they are.

An inside source suggests that Taliban leaders are attempting to kidnap and forcibly marry women after local leaders in Afghanistan were asked to present a list of those aged 12 to 45 last month.



#Taliban can refrain from aggression during this decisive moment, more flexibility can be expected when they would require international legitimacy for a sustainable new government set-up.

Afghanistan: Taliban enters outskirts of Kabul – as Afghan government promise peaceful transition of power | World News | Sky News

It’s nice to know that as Kabul falls, our embassy is burning, and helicopters are needed to evacuate our people.

Air India landing in Kabul to evacuate Indian Citizens. Will they make it?

President Ghani is to resign today. Mulla Abdul Ghani Baradar, Taliban leader and former foreign minister of Islamic Emirates, to take charge as interim president of #Afganistan in the presidential palace, #Kabul.

Some sources say that the Taliban will not attack Kabul, as the transition of government is in process. #AfghanistanBurning

An Air India A320. Is now descending to #Kabul

Few days back US predicted fall of Kabul in 90 days. This Rangeela Ghani Army couldn’t even resist for 90 hours.



Afghan govt, big mouths but zero courage and dignity. instead of fighting for their homeland, they are running for asylum Reality is it was never their homeland, that govt was created by USA, it was not real Afgan govt.

Taliban militants have entered the outskirts of the Afghan capital Kabul after seizing the city of Jalalabad without a fight, officials in the country say.

Fall of #Kabul may be happening right now. Multiple reports #Taliban elements in the city, but also word leadership has ordered fighters to halt at city boundary.#Afghanistan pic.twitter.com/oLFUvhKek8 — Norman Hermant (@NormanHermant) August 15, 2021

America will be first if not Pakistan and China to accept the Taliban government. Male-dominated society played a major role to let the Taliban take back Afghanistan without a fight. Never believe what they say and how they act. Its shariya in Kabul now!

Taliban a step away to capture Afghanistan

RIP Afghan Military !! May God save the innocent citizen