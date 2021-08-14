Powerful earthquake devastates Haiti.

Tsunami warning issued, but cancelled shortly after.

Massive earthquake, more powerful than the devastating 2010 quake, has struck the Haiti early on Saturday morning, causing serious damage in southern part of the Caribbean country.

Deaths, injuries, damage reported as major earthquake strikes Haiti

The US Geological Survey put the tremor’s intensity at magnitude 7.2, or “major.” The epicenter of the quake was 12km (7.5 miles) northeast of Saint-Louis-du-Sud, a town of more than 50,000 inhabitants.

Unconfirmed reports suggest several deaths and many injuries. The USGS stated that “high casualties are probable and the disaster is likely widespread” in Haiti.

Severe damage was reported on Haiti, with images from the nearby town of Jeremie showing partially collapsed buildings and rubble-strewn streets.

Video from Jeremie showed thick clouds of dust filling the streets, as houses lay in ruins.

Some people posting on social media reported feeling the quake as far away as Jamaica, and the US Tsunami Warning Centers issued a tsunami threat shortly afterwards. However, the threat was lifted within an hour.

The quake struck minutes after a magnitude 6.9 earthquake shook the Alaska Peninsula. However, the Alaskan quake hit a much more sparsely populated region, where the potential for damage was far lower.