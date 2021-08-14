Brand USA Keeps India on its Virtual Radar

Brand USA conducted a virtual meeting on August 11, 2021, with leading India travel and tourism stakeholders. It was reconfirmed by Brand USA that India has always been on its radar. Both USA and India representatives are eagerly waiting for the go-ahead in travel, tourism, aviation, hospitality, whatever you want to name it.

Even during the COVID period, the USA has kept up its awareness program of what is going on in India. In a presentation on August 11, 2021, which brought together, in a virtual platform, top travel and tourism leaders from India, Brand USA discussed its intention to promote and market the USA in India. Brand USA reconfirmed that India has always been on its radar, and the presenters at the meeting gave facts and figures to remind viewers that the pre-COVID numbers will not only be met but may well exceed them.

On the connectivity front, things are improving with more flights in place, again, once the go-ahead comes through. Senior officials from Brand USA were there to tell the India players that there is much in common between the 2 countries to boost travel. The India side of the virtual meeting was led by Sheema Vohra who has long spearheaded US promotions in India.

Travel Trade Training

Through Brand USA, the award-winning USA Discovery Program has increased 64% in a year-on-year comparison. The program offers educational and inspiring webinars and has trained 10,113 agents since 2020 through today.

The India Market

In 2019, 1.47 million Indian visitors traveled to experience the United States, contributing $14.2 billion to the US economy. Visitor volume from India was down 77% in 2020 versus 2019, while spending was down 45%. In June 2021, total foreign air passenger travel on non-stops from India to the US was down 59% compared to June 2019.

India Visitor Profile

In a typical year, 18 states get 2% or more of total India visitor volume. This supports Brand USA’s efforts to encourage international travel to rural or lesser-known destinations throughout the United States as required by the Travel Promotion Act. 63% visit only one state during a US visit, which compares to 76% across all overseas countries. Of the estimated 13 million room nights booked in 2019, India places fourth for most room nights across all markets. Top main trip purpose is business at 35% of all visitors in 2019 – a level 3 times higher than the average across all overseas countries. Other main trip purposes include VFR (visiting friends and relatives); vacation/holiday; and convention, conference, or trade show participation.

In closing the virtual meeting, there was no clear answer to a vital question: When will virtual be replaced by real?