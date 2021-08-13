Charms of La Digue Island

The Feast of Assumption, known to locals as Lafet La Digue, is a major event that draws all eyes to La Digue. The celebrations take place over several days with the main events on August 15, including an open-air mass at “La Grotto” which is attended by the Bishop of Seychelles. The mass is followed by a traditional procession through the lanes of La Digue to St. Mary’s Church.

The festivities continue with cultural activities, a street party and live music shows with local musicians belting into the late hours of the evening. The feast would not be complete without food stalls presenting diverse cuisine, especially traditional creole dishes to its visitors. Lafet La Digue is a vibrant illustration of the traditional lifestyles of the Seychellois people.

The smallest of the three main islands in the Seychelles archipelago, La Digue Island is renowned for its authentic, rustic charms, capturing the hearts of travelers from all over. With its laid-back atmosphere, this tiny island turns back the clock to simpler rural life where bicycle tracks and footprints are the most prominent traces of human presence.

A mere 20-minute boat trip from Praslin Island, with no airport, La Digue is home to some of Seychelles’ most unspoiled beaches such as the renowned Anse Source D’Argent, one of the world’s most photographed beaches. Unwind on these pearly shores lined with bold, towering granite boulders, that can only be found in this Indian Ocean archipelago.

This tiny island turns back the hands of time, giving you a feel of the typical Seychellois lifestyle before the surge of modernization, something that one only gets a glimpse of on the other two main islands. Take your bike along the coast to L’Union Estate Park and explore a traditional copra mill, where virgin coconut oil was produced, and wander through the vines of the vanilla plantations. The Estate is also home to a traditional French-colonial style plantation house and a cemetery for the original vanilla-farming settlers.

Further down, at the end of L’Union Estate, you will find yourself stepping onto the pearly white shores of Anse Source D’Argent surrounded by turquoise waters and glimmering boulders. Palm trees and lush vegetation in its surroundings only enhance the beauty of this exotic spot, popular amongst both tourists and locals. You can even pop by the enchanting Ile de Cocos and snorkel beneath the crystal-clear waters closer to the wonders of Seychelles marine life.

Nature trails of emerald green will bring you closer to nature than ever before drawing you in with vibrant biodiversity. If you’re lucky you might even spot the rare paradise flycatcher amongst the takamaka and bodamier trees in the sanctuary of La Digue Veuve Reserve.

In true island style, dine with your feet in the sand at one of the island’s beach restaurants or grab a bite at a stall along the shore. The island will have your tastebuds bursting with the rich flavors of the creole cuisine, using the freshest ingredients including the finest locally caught seafood. You might even run into some of the local fishermen in their wooden pirogues or carrying the fruits of their labor on sticks.

Although small and quiet, La Digue holds a trove of wonders for everyone, leaving a lasting impression with its charm and warm hospitality.