Martinique goes on lockdown, tells tourists to leave

Martinique announced reinforced lockdown starting Tuesday, August 10, at 7:00 pm.

New measures were adopted by the Prefecture of Martinique on Monday, August 9, establishing reinforced lockdown in Martinique for a period of 3 weeks, starting Tuesday, August 10, at 7:00 p.m.

In view of the situation, the Prefecture of Martinique has recommended that vulnerable and unvaccinated tourists not continue their stay.

The Martinique Tourism Authority has specified that sanitary conditions are no longer met for stays in optimal conditions.

However, accommodation establishments will not be closed administratively during this period of lockdown. Visitors will therefore to have time if they wish to consider what to do, while complying with the new sanitary measures in force. The Martinique Tourism Authority is mobilized to respond to visitors’ requests for information and to provide assistance for their departure from the island.

Hotels and vacation rental platforms are offering flexible, no-cost deferral and cancellation terms tailored to this crisis. In addition, the four main airlines that serve Martinique at this moment (Air France, Air Caraïbes, Corsair and Air Belgium) have revised their flight plans to help French and Belgian holidaymakers organize their departure in the coming days. Air Caraïbes will provide up to three round trips per day between Fort-de-France and Paris.

On the Air France side, three flights per day will be operated on August 11 and 12 from Fort-de-France, then two flights per day from August 13 to 15. As of Wednesday, the aircraft used by the company will have a higher capacity (up to 160 additional passengers). In addition, all passengers whose return was scheduled by August 22 and who wish to return to France before August 15, will be able to reschedule their departure at no additional cost.

Concerning U.S. travel to and from Martinique, American Airlines is due to resume its non-stop flights from Miami to Fort-de-France early November of this year.