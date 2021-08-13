World Tourism Network Bangladesh Chapter Leadership & Focus

The World Tourism Network announced the formation of its Bangladesh Interest Group / Chapter under the leadership of HM Hakim Ali With interest groups, the World Tourism Network (WTN) provides its members with a strong local voice, while at the same time including this local voice to a global platform. WTN

Bangladesh, to the East of India on the Bay of Bengal, is a South Asian country marked by lush greenery and many waterways. Its Padma (Ganges), Meghna, and Jamuna rivers create fertile plains, and travel by boat is common. On the southern coast, the Sundarbans, an enormous mangrove forest shared with Eastern India, is home to the royal Bengal tiger.

Until the outbreak of COVID- 19 in March 2020, Tourism has been a dynamic and one of the most profitable sectors for the world economy as well as for many developing countries like Bangladesh.



Bangladesh has many natural, cultural, historical, archeological, religious, and man-made tourist destinations. By visiting this country one can get the opportunity to know about the tribal people, their unique culture, traditions, food habits, wildlife of various species and also can enjoy diversified tourism-related activities like water skiing, river cruising, hiking, rowing, yachting, kidding, sea bathing etc.



The tourism industry is considered a growing industry for many developing countries. It plays a significant role directly and indirectly in the GDP growth rate of Bangladesh by creating new employment opportunities for both males and females, alleviating poverty, enhancing local community participation, earning foreign currency via foreign tourists, improving the economic standards of locals, making people economically and socially stable.

World Tourism Network is the long-overdue voice of small and medium-size travel and tourism businesses around the world. By uniting efforts, WTN brings to the forefront the needs and aspirations of small and medium-sized businesses and their Stakeholders.



Many in Bangladesh say Mr.HM Hakim Ali was the founder of the Tourism Industry in Bangladesh. He served as the President Bangladesh International Hotel Association.

In a press statement today, the World Tourism Network is proud to announce the appointment of Mr.HM Hakim Ali to lead the new WTN Bangladesh Interest Group.

WTN Chairman Juergen Steinmetz said: “Having traveled to Bangladesh I have seen the potential of the travel and tourism industry and understand the economic impact on that country. We hope our new interest group, and Mr. Ali as a leader will make a big difference in maneuvering the tourism industry in Bangladesh through the storm of COVID-19.

Medium to small size businesses play a leading and essential role in Bangladesh, and WTN is ready to stay for the interest of this group shoulder to shoulder with Mr. Ali and his excellent committee of Bangladesh travel and tourism leaders.”

WTN Bangladesh Chapter President HM Hakim Ali, who is also the owner of Hotel Agrabad Ltd, announced his committee consisting of 13 members

By bringing together private and public sector members on regional and global platforms, WTN not only advocates for its members but provides them a voice at the major tourism meetings.

By working with stakeholders and with tourism and government leaders, WTN seeks to create innovative approaches for inclusive and sustainable tourism sector growth and assist small and medium travel and tourism businesses during both good and challenging times.

It is WTN’s goal to provide its members with a strong local voice while at the same time providing them with a global platform.

WTN provides a valuable political and business voice for small and medium-sized businesses and offers training, consulting, and educational opportunities.

“Rebuilding Travel” initiative is a conversation, an exchange of ideas, and a showcase for the best practices by our members in more than 120 countries.

The ” Hero” Award recognizes those who go the extra mile serving the travel and tourism community but often get overlooked.

The “Safer Tourism Seal” gives our stakeholders and destinations a platform to express their willingness to reopen tourism safely and responsibly.

To accomplish these goals WTN encourages the establishment of interest groups, including local chapters, which will be able to address specific local and global issues within the respective local and global settings.

The WTN Bangladesh Chapter

HM Hakim Ali – President

MN Karim – Vice President.

Mehedi Amin – Vice President

Syed Ghulam Qadir – Secretary General

Taslim Amin Shovon – Jt. Secretary General

Syed Ghulam Mohammed – Director

Syed Mahbubul Islam – Director

Abdullah Al-Kafi – Director

Mohammad Irad Ali- Director.

Nazrul Islam – Director

Ahmed Hossain – Director

Ariful Haque – Director

Sohail Majid – Director

WTN Headquarters is in Honolulu, USA. https://wtn.travel/ https://wtn.travel