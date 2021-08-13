Canadian government urged to further adopt recommendations of its COVID-19 advisory panel.

Air Canada has advocated and continually adopted science-based measures to keep its customers and employees safe.

Air Canada is committed to work with its unions and the Government of Canada to implement this new policy.

Air Canada today issued the following statement in response to the Government of Canada’s announcement that federally regulated employees in the transport sector must be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by October 31, 2021.

Air Canada Ready to Implement New Vaccination Policy

Since the beginning of the pandemic, Air Canada has advocated and continually adopted science-based measures to keep its customers and employees safe. This has included encouraging its employees to get vaccinated, setting up workplace clinics and supporting community vaccination programs to make vaccinations more widely accessible.

Although Air Canada awaits further details about today’s announcement on mandatory vaccinations, it is a welcome step forward in the evolving measures to protect the health and safety of airline employees, customers and all Canadians.

Air Canada is committed to work with its unions and the Government of Canada to implement this new policy in an effective manner with the aim of increasing safety and streamlining the application of science-based health and safety measures in a manner consistent with the Government’s COVID-19 Testing and Screening Expert Advisory Panel report of May 5, 2021.

In particular, for travelers, the panel recommended: that there should be no pre-departure testing for fully vaccinated travelers; acknowledging that testing at both departure and arrival is excessive for these passengers; and that effective self-administered rapid antigen tests now available can safely replace slower and more expensive PCR testing for pre-departure tests.

Air Canada also remains committed to the continued development and application of new safety measures and processes that are effective and convenient for customers as they become available. Such measures are vital to the safe restart of the air transport industry which, apart from enabling Canadians to travel freely, is also an essential driver of economic activity in Canada.