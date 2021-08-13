Seychelles Minister for Tourism Calls on DMCs

During his meetings, the Minister called for product and service diversification. He also touched on the need to include the Seychellois creole culture and heritage in the country’s tourism offerings. The Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs. Sherin Francis, accompanied Minister Radegonde on the tour of meetings.

The visit on Thursday started at Pure Escape, a luxury DMC whose main market is Russia and has offices in the UK, Maldives, Seychelles and UAE which offers packages to its clients including private butlers and tour guides.

Other companies included Silver Pearl Tours and Travel which offers a range of activities including tours and private transfers, and Cheung Kong Travel, mainly targeting the Chinese market, offering specialized linguistic guides for both group and individual travelers in their packages.

Minister Radegonde also met with several Seychellois-owned DMCs including Summer Rain Tours, which offers a range of packages and boat charter services to Saudi Arabian, Russian and European clients, and Ocean Blue Travel, a family-owned company, which liaises with clients in UAE, Germany through their website.

Other Seychellois-owned DMCs visited included Welcome Travel offering travel packages for companies, individuals and groups in the European and Middle Eastern markets, and Luxury Travel which offers luxury packages to the Russian and Middle Eastern markets.

“It is an important part of my ministerial duties to know the partners and understand their business. These visits allow us to also show our appreciation and mostly our encouragement to them to strive in providing better services and products to our guests,” said Minister Radegonde.

In addition to acquainting himself with the DMCs, Minister Radegonde highlighted the industry’s need for diversification of products and the promotion of cultural tourism. “The elevation of creole culture will not only enhance travelers’ experiences but will also shed light on our culture and local artisan community as well as provide our local artists with a global platform,” the Minister emphasized.

The Principal Secretary for Tourism, Mrs. Sherin Francis, who accompanied Minister Radegonde on this tour, said that the regular visits are an opportunity to connect with partners and understand their challenges, which in return helps the Tourism Department to focus on enhancing the client’s experience of the destination at all levels.

The visits also shed light on the various issues and progress within the tourism industry and the country’s various source markets.