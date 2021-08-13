Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Government Affairs Health News Hospitality Industry News Human Rights News Other rebuilding travel Responsible Tourism News Safety Tourism News Transportation News Travel Destination Update Travel News Travel Wire News Trending News USA News

8 Out Of 10 Americans Support Vaccine Passports

2 hours ago
by Harry Johnson
81.8% of Americans Are in Favor of Vaccine Passports
Written by Harry Johnson

The idea of a vaccine passport has been growing exponentially in popularity.

  • The survey included 997 people across the U.S. who were asked a variety of questions related to vaccine passports.
  • Baby Boomers are the least likely to support vaccine passports.
  • 50.9% total respondents reported they were more likely to travel domestically with vaccine passport requirements.

The results of a recent vaccine survey reveal how Americans feel about various travel restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

With ongoing debate surrounding personal freedoms and the ability to travel unhindered throughout the country, most now believe that proof of vaccination should be a requirement.

81.8% of Americans surveyed support the idea of a Vaccine Passport, with Baby Boomers being the least likely to support this concept.

The survey also indicated which generation was more likely to disagree with vaccination passports and how both male and female respondents feel about the issue.

The idea of a vaccine passport has been growing exponentially in popularity. With New York City and parts of California now mandating proof of vaccination, along with major companies like Norwegian cruise lines, it’s inevitable that other cities, states, and companies will begin doing the same. And even though some states like Florida and Texas have banned vaccine passports, the general public is starting to get used to the idea.

Conducted between June 2­–3, the survey included 997 people across the U.S. who were asked a variety of questions related to vaccine passports – defined as “a document proving you have been vaccinated against COVID-19.” Asked also about their preferences related to general pandemic travel restrictions, citizens surveyed represent a range of demographics including gender (male/female), generation (Baby Boomers/Generation X/Millennials/Generation Z), and those already vaccinated vs the unvaccinated.

Most respondents were familiar with the term vaccine passport, with nearly 82% stating that they now support the idea in one form or another. These results were tied to both age and gender, with women 7% more likely to support vaccine passports than men. Among the unvaccinated, men were more likely incentivized to become vaccinated based on travel restrictions than women.

