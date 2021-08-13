Airline News Airport news Aviation News Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Caribbean News Dominican Republic travel news International Visitor News Jordan travel news Mauritius travel news Mexico travel news Other People making news rebuilding travel Responsible Tourism News Russia travel news Tourism News Transportation News Travel Destination Update Travel News Travel Wire News

Aeroflot mulls flights to Mexico, Jordan, Dominican Republic and Mauritius

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Azur Air currently flies to Mexico and Dominican Republic, while no Russian airline services Jordan and Mauritius routes.

  • Air service to Mexico was resumed in May 2021.
  • Flights to the Dominican Republic were resumed in early August.
  •  Air service with Jordan and Mauritius was officially opened in July.

Russia’s flag carrier Aeroflot may launch flights to Mexico, Mauritius, Jordan and the Dominican Republic, airline’s CEO Mikhail Poluboyarinov said in an interview with Russian TV channel.

Aeroflot Chief Executive Officer Mikhail Poluboyarinov

“We also plan to open flights to Mexico, which is quite an interesting travel destination. We are planning and considering flights to the Dominical Republic, and we are considering Mauritius and Jordan as well,” Aeroflot‘s Chief Executive Officer said.

Air service to Mexico was resumed in May 2021, with flights there performed only by Azur Air now.

Flights to the Dominican Republic were resumed in early August, Azur Air is also the only carrier flying there now.

Air service with Jordan and Mauritius was officially opened in July, though no Russian company performs flights there so far.

