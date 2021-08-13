India and Germany bilateral tourism agreement signed

IATO and DRV have agreed to undertake reasonable efforts to make its members aware of membership of both the associations, its benefits, and events in India and Germany. Both organizations will also conduct a travel exchange program and training program on a reciprocal basis. The signing of this agreement will also send a message to other countries in Europe that India is ready to welcome all foreign tourists.

A reciprocal cooperation agreement was signed by Mr. Norbert Fiebig, President – Deutscher Reiseverband e.V., German Travel Association, and Mr. Rajiv Mehra, President, Indian Association of Tour Operators, to take this forward.

Germany is one of the major source markets for inbound tourism to India, and this will help revive inbound tourism to India and will help outbound tour operators from Germany to reinstate selling India packages.

The agreement signed between DRV and IATO will not only open doors for IATO members to connect with DRV members but will also send a message to other countries in Europe that India is ready to welcome all foreign tourists once e-Tourist Visas and international flights are resumed.

India and Germany have a long history together. India was a part of the British Crown during WWI, and at the time, the British Indian Army was ordered to contribute soldiers to the Allied war effort, including on the Western Front. Pro-independence activists within the colonial armies sought German assistance in procuring India’s freedom, resulting in the Hindu–German Conspiracy during World War I. Then during World War II, the Allied war effort mobilized 2.5 million volunteer troops from British India.

The newly-formed Republic of India was one of the first nations to end the State of War with Germany after World War II and did not claim war reparations from Germany although 24,000 soldiers serving in the British Indian Army died in the campaign to fight Nazi Germany.

India has maintained diplomatic relations with both West Germany and East Germany and supported their reunification in 1990.

German Chancellor Merkel and India Prime Minister Modi

In more modern time, German Chancellor Angela Merkel has made many official visits to India that led to the signing of several agreements expanding bilateral cooperation, with the most recent being in November of 2019 when 17 agreements were signed between India and Germany.

