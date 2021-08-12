Introducing the Strong Earth Awards: Advancing Climate Friendly Travel

This competition has been designed to draw attention to the important sustainability messages contained in the Earth Charter as well as the vision of the late Maurice Strong. There will be 6 awards of 500 euro each donated by Les Roches. Judging will be done by a team of strong climate champions, chaired by Professor Geoffrey Lipman.

The award is for students interested in a future advancing Climate Friendly Travel – low carbon: SDG linked: Paris 1.5. There will be 6 awards of 500 euro each donated by Les Roches. They will be given for the best 500-word “thought paper” on:

“Why the Earth Charter is even more important now than when it was introduced by Maurice Strong and Michael Gorbachev in 2005.”

The late Maurice Strong

For more information on the awards please go to www.thesunprogram.com

To learn about the Earth Charter, go to www.earthcharter.org

Please email entries to [email protected]. Judging will be done by a team of strong climate champions, chaired by Professor Geoffrey Lipman.

Entry is open until October 15, 2021.

Professor Geoffrey Lipman, President of SUNx Malta said:“As the latest IPCC Report dramatically makes clear we are running out of time to fix the eXistential Climate Crisis . Only tomorrow’s young leaders will be able to make the tough choices to get us to meet Paris targets. The Earth Charter, conceived by Maurice Strong, is an essential building block for an understanding of Climate Friendly Travel and the resilience needed now. We are delighted to partner with Les Roches, one of the world’s top hospitality business schools to add another dimension to our Climate Friendly Travel education program and to prepare tomorrows Strong Climate Champions for the essential transformation.”

SUNx Malta – Strong Universal Network – is a support system for Travel and Tourism stakeholders to build climate resilience in line with the targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) and Paris Agreement through Climate Friendly Travel (CFT). It is managed by the EU-based not-for-profit Green Growth & Travelism Institute (GGTI).