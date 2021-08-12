Airline News Airport news Australia travel news Breaking Travel News Business Travel News Government Affairs Health News Hospitality Industry News Hotels & Resorts International Visitor News Other rebuilding travel Responsible Tourism News Safety Shopping Travel News Tourism News Transportation News Travel Destination Update Travel News Travel Wire News Trending News

Australian Capital Territory Enters Full COVID Lockdown

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Under the lockdown, residents of Canberra and its surrounding suburbs will only be allowed to leave home for essential reasons including essential work, healthcare, vaccine appointments, grocery shopping and one hour of exercise per day.

  • Australian Capital Territory recorded its first new COVID-19 case in over a year.
  • The man was infectious in the community with no known source of infection.
  • The territory would go into lockdown for seven days from 5:00 p.m. local time on Thursday.

Andrew Barr, chief minister of the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), announced that the territory would go into lockdown after recording its first new COVID-19 case in over a year.

The ACT will remain on lockdown for seven days from 5:00 p.m. local time on Thursday after a man in his 20s tested positive to coronavirus.

The Australian Capital Territory Health said the man was infectious in the community with no known source of infection.

This is the first case of COVID-19 detected in the ACT community in more than 12 months.

“This lockdown decision is the result of a positive case in the territory, a case has been infectious in the community,” Barr said. “We do not currently know the source of the infection, but extensive investigation has been under way for many hours.”

“This is the most serious public health risk that we are faced in the territory this year, really, since the beginning of the pandemic,” he added.

