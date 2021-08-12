Australian Capital Territory recorded its first new COVID-19 case in over a year.

The man was infectious in the community with no known source of infection.

The territory would go into lockdown for seven days from 5:00 p.m. local time on Thursday.

Andrew Barr, chief minister of the Australian Capital Territory (ACT), announced that the territory would go into lockdown after recording its first new COVID-19 case in over a year.

Australian Capital Territory enters full COVID lockdown

The ACT will remain on lockdown for seven days from 5:00 p.m. local time on Thursday after a man in his 20s tested positive to coronavirus.

The Australian Capital Territory Health said the man was infectious in the community with no known source of infection.

This is the first case of COVID-19 detected in the ACT community in more than 12 months.

“This lockdown decision is the result of a positive case in the territory, a case has been infectious in the community,” Barr said. “We do not currently know the source of the infection, but extensive investigation has been under way for many hours.”

“This is the most serious public health risk that we are faced in the territory this year, really, since the beginning of the pandemic,” he added.