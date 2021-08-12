Powerful Earthquake Strikes South Sandwich Islands Region

Strong earthquake rocks the South Sandwich Islands.

There were no immediate reports of damage or casualties.

No tsunami warning issued.

According to US Geological Survey report, an earthquake of magnitude 7.5 struck the South Sandwich Islands region in the South Atlantic Ocean today.

Magnitude 7.5 Date-Time 12 Aug 2021 18:32:55 UTC12 Aug 2021 16:32:55 near epicenter12 Aug 2021 07:32:55 standard time in your timezone Location 57.596S 25.187W Depth 63 km Distances 2471.3 km (1532.2 mi) SSW of Edinburgh of the Seven Seas, Saint Helena2648.8 km (1642.2 mi) ENE of Ushuaia, Argentina2662.1 km (1650.5 mi) E of Rio Grande, Argentina2867.0 km (1777.6 mi) E of Rio Gallegos, Argentina2883.2 km (1787.6 mi) E of Punta Arenas, Chile Location Uncertainty Horizontal: 9.6 km; Vertical 1.5 km Parameters Nph = 81; Dmin = 796.2 km; Rmss = 0.94 seconds; Gp = 51°

South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands (SGSSI) is a British Overseas Territory in the southern Atlantic Ocean. It is a remote and inhospitable collection of islands, consisting of South Georgia Island and a chain of smaller islands known as the South Sandwich Islands. South Georgia is 165 kilometers (103 mi) long and 35 kilometers (22 mi) wide and is by far the largest island in the territory. The South Sandwich Islands lie about 700 kilometers (430 mi) southeast of South Georgia. The territory’s total land area is 3,903 km2 (1,507 sq mi). The Falkland Islands are about 1,300 kilometers (810 mi) west from its nearest point.