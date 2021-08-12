Multiple people wounded in Russian bus explosion

The explosion happened in downtown Voronezh late Thursday evening

A passenger bus has exploded in the city Voronezh in central Russia.

Footage emerging from the scene of the explosion shows the bus torn apart by the blast.

According to local media reports, multiple people were wounded in the explosion.

The powerful blast happened when the passengers were boarding the the bus at a bus stop by a large shopping mall.

About 30 people were on board of the bus at the moment of the explosion, the driver, who survived the blast, told local media.