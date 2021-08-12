Cargo throughput at Frankfurt Airport sees further strong growth, Fraport Group airports worldwide also maintain upward trend

Fraport positive trend continues.

FRA welcomed some 2.85 million passengers in July of 2021.

Compared to July 2020, passenger numbers rise equals an increase of 115.8 percent.

Passenger numbers at Frankfurt Airport (FRA) continued to rise in July 2021. FRA welcomed some 2.85 million passengers in the reporting month, representing the highest monthly passenger volume since the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic. Compared to July 2020, this equals an increase of 115.8 percent. However, this figure is based on a low benchmark value recorded in July 2020, when traffic was down amid rising coronavirus infection rates.

Passenger Numbers Continue to Rise at Frankfurt Airport

In the reporting month, low COVID-19 incidence levels and the increasing rate of vaccinations had a positive effect on demand – particularly for traditional holiday destinations. On some peak days, passenger numbers in Frankfurt reached about 60 percent of the pre-pandemic level. The busiest day in the reporting month was July 31, when some 126,000 passengers traveled via Frankfurt Airport – the highest number of passengers recorded on a single day since the outbreak of the pandemic.

Compared to July 2019, passenger traffic at FRA still registered a 58.9 percent decline for the reporting month. Over the January-to-July 2021 period, Frankfurt Airport welcomed some 9.3 million passengers. Compared with the same seven-month period in 2020 and 2019, this represents a decrease of 30.8 percent and 77.0 percent respectively.

Cargo traffic in Frankfurt continued its growth momentum, despite the ongoing shortage of belly capacity provided by passenger aircraft. In July 2021, FRA’s cargo throughput (comprising airfreight and airmail) jumped by 30.0 percent year-on-year to 196,223 metric tons. Compared to July 2019, cargo was up 9.8 percent. Aircraft movements climbed by 79.5 percent year-on-year to 27,591 takeoffs and landings. Accumulated maximum takeoff weights (MTOWs) rose by 68.5 percent to just under 1.7 million metric tons in July 2021.