Airport news Aviation News European travel news Other Scotland travel news Tourism News Travel Destination Update Travel News UK News

Scotland Air Traffic Control Towers Shutdown: No Plan B

43 mins ago
41 mins ago
by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor
Add Comment
Select your language
en English
af Afrikaanssq Albanianam Amharicar Arabichy Armenianaz Azerbaijanieu Basquebe Belarusianbn Bengalibs Bosnianbg Bulgarianceb Cebuanony Chichewazh-CN Chinese (Simplified)co Corsicanhr Croatiancs Czechnl Dutchen Englisheo Esperantoet Estoniantl Filipinofi Finnishfr Frenchfy Frisiangl Galicianka Georgiande Germanel Greekgu Gujaratiht Haitian Creoleha Hausahaw Hawaiianiw Hebrewhi Hindihmn Hmonghu Hungarianis Icelandicig Igboid Indonesianit Italianja Japanesejw Javanesekn Kannadakk Kazakhkm Khmerko Koreanku Kurdish (Kurmanji)ky Kyrgyzlo Laola Latinlv Latvianlt Lithuanianlb Luxembourgishmk Macedonianmg Malagasyms Malayml Malayalammt Maltesemi Maorimr Marathimn Mongolianmy Myanmar (Burmese)ne Nepalino Norwegianps Pashtofa Persianpl Polishpt Portuguesepa Punjabiro Romanianru Russiansm Samoangd Scottish Gaelicsr Serbianst Sesothosn Shonasd Sindhisi Sinhalask Slovaksl Slovenianso Somalies Spanishsu Sudanesesw Swahilisv Swedishtg Tajikta Tamilth Thaitr Turkishuk Ukrainianur Urduuz Uzbekvi Vietnamesexh Xhosayi Yiddishzu Zulu
Scotland Air Traffic Control
Written by Linda Hohnholz, eTN editor

Rural communities in Highlands and Islands don’t have a second option or a plan B for medical and emergency services that now fall under some of the Scotland Air Traffic Control towers at Highlands and Islands Airports Limited (HIAL) airports that are due to be shutdown.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
  1. The European Transport Workers’ Federation (ETF) is demanding that the ATC services be assured in the region without discontinuity.
  2. ETF underlines that – contrary to what may seem like a similar situation in London – most of the HIAL airports require access to aviation for medical purposes on a daily basis.
  3. Additionally, these airports are utilized for other types of emergency services.

The ETF adamantly condemns the most recent intentions of the company HIAL – operating 11 airports in Scottish Highlands, the Northern Isles, and the Western Isles – of reducing the current level of the air traffic control services at 6 airports in Highlands and Islands and further centralizing them remotely.

In a letter addressed to the Minister for Transport in Scotland, Mr. Graeme Dey MSP, ETF, pointed out that such a decision would strongly disrupt the local rural communities in the Northwestern part of Scotland, not just through the loss of highly-skilled jobs, but also by potentially losing essential services – such as medical flights – due to the vulnerability of remote tower technology.

ETF considers the Government of Scotland should give up on implementing such a decision and is asking the Scottish Minister for Transport to look beyond the cost efficiency and profit figures of HIAL and focus mostly on the long-term negative consequences of such a decision for its citizens, workers, and broader society in the Highlands and Islands.

The document underlines that the authorities from Edinburgh should not forget even for a second that the safety and the economic development of these communities should come first, especially because they depend on aviation for having assured basic services, it is underlined in the letter ETF sent to the Minister for Transport in Scotland.

The Secretary General of ETF, Livia Spera, who signed the letter addressed to the Scottish authorities, underlined that without having a clear assessment of the socio-economic effects of such a decision, removing the current in-person services will greatly affect the livelihoods of these communities in the Northwest of Scotland, as the airports play a key role for their own existence.

Print Friendly, PDF & Email
Page 1 of 2 Prev Next
Read us | Listen to us | Watch us |EventsSubscribe | Social Media|

Leave a Comment

subscibeyoutube
MENU