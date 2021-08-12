Uganda National Parks Visits Easier for Tourists

This will be more secure for tourists accessing the national parks and protected areas while on holiday in Uganda. The new payment platform was unveiled in a virtual zoom engagement on August 9, 2021, organized by UWA management. Payments can be processed online using a VISA, Master Card, and American Express debit card for United States Dollar and Uganda Shilling currencies.

The zoom meeting included Stephen Masaba, Director of Tourism and Business Development; Jimmy Mugisa, Director of Finance; Paul Ninsiima, Sales Manager; and Desk Officers Robert Maani and Leslie Muhindo.

Developed in partnership with ABSA, Stanbic, Centenary (UGX only) and Citi Banks, payment can be processed online using a VISA, Master Card, and American Express debit card for United States Dollar (USD) and Uganda Shilling (UGX) currencies.

After login, a one-time password is sent to the client’s given phone number at each transaction upon which a receipt with a Unique Registration Number (URN) is auto generated from the portal and emailed to the client detailing the activity and the park of choice for presentation at the respective gate.

Other available payment options include:



• Direct payment at the bank till where by the bank slip is then presented at the park gate for receipting.



• Payment via Point of Sale (POS) supported by Stanbic and Absa Banks plus 0.75% surcharge at selected gates with access to Internet and power.



• Payment via Mobile Money platform for specific services through USSD (Unstructured Supplementary Service Data) Codes protocol that allows the mobile phones to communicate directly with service providers’ computers via text messages and a drop-down menu. This option is expected to be rolled out by the end of August 2021.