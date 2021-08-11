Over 50% of those planning to change their travel behavior cited COVID-19 pandemic as the main reason

Italy’s National Institute of Statistics (ISTAT) released a report today, showing that the COVID-19 pandemic will continue to influence the mobility patterns of Italian workers and students for months to come.

COVID-19 Changes Italians’ Travel Habits

“A greater use of remote working and learning suggests a change in the traveling habits of employees and students,” ISTAT wrote in its report.

“While over 80 percent commuted at least five times a week before the pandemic, less than 70 percent are planning to do so with the same frequency next fall.”

Among the employees and students involved in the study, more than 50 percent of those planning to change their mobility behavior cited the coronavirus emergency as the main reason.

ISTAT also predicted a change in transport habits, with the number of people commuting on public transport forecast to drop to 22.6 percent after the summer break, compared to 27.3 percent before the pandemic.

These data came despite the progress of Italy’s domestic vaccination campaign, which has seen 64.66 percent of Italy’s target population (or 34.9 million people) fully immunized as of Wednesday.

The pandemic will also reduce the frequency of travel for work and study, according to the statistics agency.

The study was carried out as part of ISTAT’s July consumer confidence survey on a sample of some 2,000 citizens aged 18 or over.