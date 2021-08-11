The Bahamas Presents its 2nd Virtual Junkanoo Summer Festival 2021

Junkanoo Summer Festival is one of The Bahamas Ministry of Tourism’s premier events that happens annually. The Festival began in 2015 and has grown significantly and has gained immense popularity. Because of its popularity, the Ministry of Tourism is holding this event virtually which promises to be just as exciting.

The virtual festival will air on the TourismTodayBahamas Facebook page and will feature all things Bahamian, customs, traditions, Bahamian delicacies, and the art and history of Junkanoo. This virtual event allows the Ministry of Tourism to continue its efforts in keeping everyone safe, while preserving its cultural heritage.

Join in this virtual parade of top-notch Bahamian talent, featuring among others, Ira Storr and the Spank Band, Geno D., Lady E, and Veronica Bishop. The event will also be hosted by Bahamian singers and songwriters Dyson and Wendy Knight and will end with a live Junkanoo performance by an all-star junkanoo band.

This highly-anticipated Festival, although virtual, promises to be entertaining and engaging and will showcase integral aspects of the Bahamian culture, such as the creativity of its people, music and dance, stories, Bahamian cuisine, and an assortment of local drinks.