Powerful Earthquake Rocks Philippines, No Tsunami Warning

August 12, 2021
9 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Powerful Earthquake Rocks Philippines
Written by Harry Johnson

  • Earthquake hit early morning on Thursday.
  • The quake should have been widely felt by everyone in the area of epicenter.
  • No tsunami warning had been issued so far.

Strong, Magnitude 7.1 earthquake struck in Philippines sea, 74 kilometers (46 miles) southwest of Mati, Philippines today.

The earthquake hit early morning on Thursday, August 12, 2021 at 1:46 am (GMT +8) local time at a shallow depth of 10 km.

Based on the preliminary seismic data, the quake should have been widely felt by almost everyone in the area of the epicenter. It might have caused light to moderate damage.

Moderate shaking probably occurred in Bobon (pop. 4,500) located 64 km from the epicenter, Tibanbang (pop. 7,800) 77 km away, Mati (pop. 105,900) 79 km away, Manay (pop. 20,300) 80 km away, Sigaboy (pop. 8,000) 81 km away, and San Isidro (pop. 9,700) 85 km away.

In Lupon (pop. 27,200) located 96 km from the epicenter, Davao City (pop. 1,212,500) 144 km away, Magugpo Poblacion (pop. 233,300) 149 km away, and Panabo (pop. 84,700) 150 km away, the quake should have been felt as light shaking.

There are no immediate reports of any casualties or damages at this time. No tsunami warning had been issued as of now.

During the past 7 days, Philippines was shaken by 1 quake of magnitude 7.0, 1 quake of magnitude 5.1, 5 quakes between 4.0 and 5.0, 35 quakes between 3.0 and 4.0, and 187 quakes between 2.0 and 3.0.

There were also 56 quakes below magnitude 2.0 which people don’t normally feel.

