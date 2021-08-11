India – Kazakhstan Tourism and Travel: What is the Deal?

India and Kazakhstan Tourism promotions are to include bilateral assistance in event organization, webinars, trade shows, and training programs. Members of TAAI will get to showcase with inbound and MICE segments of Kazakhstan tour operators and travelers. Travelers at most Kazakhstan airports must scan a special QR code to ascertain their health is at “Green” status level – a negative PCR test or a vaccination passport.

This MOU aims to promote mutual interest and tourist arrivals between Kazakhstan and India via cooperation and a collaborative relationship and through changes on a reciprocal basis.

Tourism product promotions will include bilateral assistance in organizing events and demonstrating tourism potential of the 2 countries during trade shows and training programs and webinars through the over 2,500 members of TAAI in India.

TAAI members will get an opportunity to showcase “Incredible India” towards inbound and MICE segments for Kazakhstan tour operators and travelers.

The ceremony was marked by the presence of TAAI representatives Mr. Jay Bhatia, Vice President; Mr. Bettaiah Lokesh, Honorary Secretary General; Mr. Shreeram Patel, Hon. Treasurer; Mr. Anoop Kanuga, Chairman Tourism Council; and Dr. Himanshu Talwar, Executive Director (TAAI). From the Kazakhstan Tourism Department were Mr. Daniyel Serzhanuly, Director MICE Tourism, and Mr. Galimzhan Seilov, Senior Manager, Tourism.

Representatives from both sides thanked and congratulated each other and extended a note of their profound commitment towards growth and development of bi-lateral tourism between India and Kazakhstan.