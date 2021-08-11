Breaking Travel News Business Travel News European travel news France Travel News Government Affairs Health News Hospitality Industry News International Visitor News Other rebuilding travel Responsible Tourism News Safety Tourism News Travel Destination Update Travel News Travel Technology Travel Wire News Trending News

France Introduces COVID Pass For Non-EU Tourists

by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Non-EU tourists who are already in France can receive a QR code which will be valid as a French COVID certificate.

New system is only open to non-EU tourists who are already in France or who will arrive in France before August 15

  • Non-EU foreign tourists who have been vaccinated with vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or their equivalent can obtain COVID certificate valid in France.
  • The approved vaccines are Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (Jansen).
  • Requests concerning arrivals after August 15 will be processed at a later date.

On August 9, 2021, the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs has implemented a dedicated system to enable non-EU foreign tourists who have been vaccinated with vaccines approved by the European Medicines Agency (EMA) or their equivalent to obtain a COVID certificate which is valid in France. The approved vaccines are Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca and Johnson & Johnson (Jansen).

For the time being, the system is only be open to non-EU tourists who are already in France or who will arrive in France before August 15. Requests concerning arrivals after August 15 will be processed at a later date.

Jean-Baptiste Lemoyne, Minister of State for Tourism, French Nationals abroad and Francophonie announced on August 9, 2021:

“In accordance with the decision of the President of the Republic, Emmanuel Macron, we have put in place with the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs a system for non-EU tourists who are already in France to receive a QR code which will be valid as a French COVID certificate. Starting today, Monday, August 9 at 4:30 p.m. French time, foreign tourists can submit their application. To request a QR code, simply email us with proof of vaccination, an identity document, a downloadable application form and airline ticket.”

Since July 21, the French “Pass Sanitaire” has been required for entrance into museums, movie theaters and other sites and attractions in France and since August 9 to access restaurants, cafes, trains, domestic flights and most other indoor venues.

