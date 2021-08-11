New COVID Restrictions for Hawaii in Effect Immediately

Hawaii Governor Ige said new limitations for residents and visitors are implemented immediately

Hawaii Governor David Ige announced new measures to slow the spread of the COVID-19 Delta variant in the state.

Capacity in restaurants, gyms, indoor settings is set at 50%.

Patrons in establishments like restaurants must be 6 feet apart.

With the COVID increases out of control in Hawaii, the need to keep the booming travel and tourism industry alive may have delayed restrictions put in place today by Governor David Ige.

Many visitors and citizens may be too much at ease in taking restrictions seriously.

It includes quarantine violators, fake CDC vaccination records, and illegal gatherings. The governor said such violations are prosecuted aggressively, but there are not enough human resources in the police department to chase all violators.

As of today restaurants, bars, gyms in the State of Hawaii have to deal with restrictions once again.

Such establishments are allowed to stay open, but the limit capacity to 50%.

Maximum indoor capacity at stores and other venues is 10, outside is 25.

With most restaurants in tourist areas like Waikiki constantly running capacity without such restrictions, this will be a challenge also for Hawaii’s booming travel and tourism industry.

Restrictions are soft compared to complete lockdowns that were put in place a year ago with infections numbers by far lower than now

The Governor avoided a response if limitations will be put on hotel capacity and did not respond to eTurboNews at today’s press conference on this issue.

The Governor said there won’t be any changes or more restrictions for travelers wanting to visit the Aloha State. The safe travels program will remain as is with vaccinated visitors able to arrive without additional tests.

The Governor admitted there was a shortage in testing.

Weddings, funerals, church, concerts, and sports events with 50 and more people need to be approved by County authorities first.

In today’s press conference mayors from all Hawaiian Islands are supporting the decision by Governor Ige.

The mayor in Maui was concerned about hospitals and ICUs operating over capacity.

He says when people are seeking emergency services in hospitals and they cannot deliver, this is a red line, and we had to take action.