Best US Cities for Surviving a Zombie Apocalypse

1 hour ago
24 mins ago
by Harry Johnson
Written by Harry Johnson

Remember: If you ever encounter an actual zombie, aim for the head!

Where do the living have the best chance of defending themselves during a zombie uprising?

  • Surf City USA is more than just your average California beach town.
  • Most of the cities at the bottom of the ranking hail from the West.
  • They say two heads are better than one, and that’s certainly true when it comes to smashing zombie melons. 

The past year has been wild — so unexpected — but what could be worse? Zombies.

How could you survive a zombie apocalypse? The CDC weighed in on the subject, albeit tongue-in-zombie-cheek.

But in the (unlikely?) event of a zombie uprising, where do the living have the best chance of defending themselves?

Inspired by the CDC’s Zombie Preparedness 101 guide, the experts dug in the data graveyard to rank 2021’s Best Cities for Surviving a Zombie Apocalypse.

The ranking compared the 200 biggest US cities on 23 key indicators of zombie-preparedness — from the share of the population in good physical health to the share of available homes with basements to hunting-gear access.

Check out the 10 best (and 10 worst) cities for fighting against the undead below, followed by some highlights and lowlights from the report.

2021’s Best Cities for Surviving a Zombie Apocalypse
RankCity
1Huntington Beach, CA
2Bellevue, WA
3Alexandria, VA
4Minneapolis, MN
5Vancouver, WA
6Seattle, WA
7St. Paul, MN
8Fort Collins, CO
9Fort Lauderdale, FL
10Hollywood, FL
