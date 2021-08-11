STOP: 80 countries including UK, UAE, France, Israel, Thailand, Aruba on no travel list!

List of the 80 most dangerous countries to travel to at this time according to the CDC

Americans are warned about a high travel risks when visiting France, Israel, Thailand, Aruba, Iceland and Eswatini.

CDC updates list of high-risk destinations, adding 7 popular travel and tourism destinations to the “avoid travel” list category 4. (highest threat).

US Government strongly suggest only Americans fully vaccinated should travel to France, Israel, Thailand, Aruba, Iceland and Eswatini

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today announced the addition of seven more countries to its ‘Level 4’ list of the states that present the greatest coronavirus threat to visitors.

In its guidance, CDC recommends completely avoiding travel to the destinations that are labeled as, “Level 4: COVID-19 very high,” even to the fully-vaccinated travelers.

According to CDC, countries designated as “COVID-19 very high risk” have had over 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.

The 7 countries newly added to the CDC “Level 4: COVID-19 very high” list as of August 9, 2021, are:

2. Eswatini

3. France

4. French Polynesia

5. Iceland

6. Israel

7. Thailand

The US regulator also said that any Americans who must travel to these locations should be fully vaccinated.

“Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread COVID-19. However, international travel poses additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers might be at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading some COVID-19 variants,” said CDC in its guidance.

Last week CDC added 16 countries to its “very high” risk category. The organization regularly updates a list of travel notices from Level 1 (“low”) to Level 4 (“very high”).

Currently, the CDC warns American Citizens to travel to the following countries and regions. Strangely it includes the US Virgin Islands, which are part of the United States.

Avoid travel to these destinations. If you must travel to these destinations, make sure you are fully vaccinated before travel.

This is the complete list of Category 4 countries according to the Center of Disease Control in the United States.

DO NOT TRAVEL TO 80 countries listed: