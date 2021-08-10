Do not travel to Aruba, Eswatini, France, Iceland, Israel and Thailand

CDC warns American travelers to avoid 7 more very high COVID-19 risk travel destinations

The US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) today announced the addition of seven more countries to its ‘Level 4’ list of the states that present the greatest coronavirus threat to visitors.

In its guidance, CDC recommends completely avoiding travel to the destinations that are labeled as, “Level 4: COVID-19 very high,” even to the fully-vaccinated travelers.

According to CDC, countries designated as “COVID-19 very high risk” have had over 500 cases per 100,000 residents in the past 28 days.

The 7 countries newly added to the CDC “Level 4: COVID-19 very high” list as of August 9, 2021 are:

Aruba

2. Eswatini

3. France

4. French Polynesia

5. Iceland

6. Israel

7. Thailand

The US regulator also said that any Americans who must travel to these locations should be fully vaccinated.

“Fully vaccinated travelers are less likely to get and spread COVID-19. However, international travel poses additional risks, and even fully vaccinated travelers might be at increased risk for getting and possibly spreading some COVID-19 variants,” said CDC in its guidance.

Last week CDC added 16 countries to its “very high” risk category. The organization regularly updates a list of travel notices from Level 1 (“low”) to Level 4 (“very high”).